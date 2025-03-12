County Supervisors vote to advance tenant protection ordinance

A new tenant protection ordinance is moving forward in San Diego County after the Board of Supervisors voted to advance the measure.

On Tuesday, the board voted 3-1 in favor of the ordinance put forward by Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe. Supervisor Joel Anderson cast the dissenting vote.

The ordinance was passed as part of a first reading, which is official county policy. A second reading is scheduled for April 8 during the board's next regular meeting.

Montgomery Steppe's office said the ordinance "will prevent eviction actions against residential tenants impacted by an emergency for at least seven days following the declaration of a local state of emergency."

The policy will affect residential tenants who have experienced emergency situations and natural disasters, including floods and fires, according to Montgomery Steppe.

Her office said the ordinance would go into effect immediately if the board votes in favor next month. Montgomery Steppe said the advancement of the policy "marks an important step forward in protecting members of our community during times of crisis."

"No one should have to fear losing their home or being taken advantage of at their most vulnerable moment," she added. "This ordinance ensures that tenants have some protection against further financial hardship or the insecurity of eviction. I thank my colleagues who voted in support as we send a strong message that San Diego County stands with its residents during their most challenging times."

Montgomery Steppe said the ordinance is a complement to state Penal Code Section 396, which "protects consumers and tenants during emergencies by prohibiting price gouging and unjustified evictions during emergencies."

Anderson, who represents District 2, said in a statement Wednesday that he voted no because the board letter "exceeded what state law requires, hurting housing in my district."

The ordinance will apply countywide, including incorporated cities, once the chief administrative officer determines an emergency is in effect. There is no cost associated with the policy, according to information on the board meeting agenda.

Montgomery Steppe described the policy as "just the beginning."

"We will continue to work together to build stronger protections and necessary safeguards for all residents," she added.