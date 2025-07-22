Home sales decline in San Diego County

Home sales fell in San Diego County in June, while rising statewide after three straight months of decline, the California Association of Realtors announced.

Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 264,260 last month. June home sales activity rose 4% from the 254,190 homes sold in May but was down 0.3% from a year ago, CAR announced on Thursday.

The statewide annualized sales figure represents what would be the total number of homes sold during 2025 if sales maintained the June pace throughout the year. It is adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.

Localized data is not seasonally adjusted.

San Diego County's sales figure was down 3.9% from May, but up 0.7% from June of 2024.

Meanwhile, home prices fell in San Diego County and statewide. The median sold price of an existing, single-family home in San Diego County was $1.025 million in June, down from $1.05 million in May, and from $1.054 million in June 2024.

June's statewide median home price was $899,560, down 0.1% from May and down 0.1% from $900,720 in June 2024.

"With more properties on the market and price growth flattening, conditions have become more favorable for prospective buyers who have been waiting on the sidelines to re-enter the market and take advantage of increased negotiating power," said CAR President Heather Ozur, a Palm Springs Realtor. "While sales could remain soft at the start of the third quarter, recent improvements in housing sentiment suggest that the market could see a bounce- back in the second half of the year."