Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Economy

Stock markets drop as Trump unleashes new round of global tariffs

By Rafael Nam
Published August 1, 2025 at 6:32 AM PDT
Stocks slumped after President Trump unveiled a new round of global tariffs and after the U.S. created fewer jobs than expected in July.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images North America
Stocks slumped after President Trump unveiled a new round of global tariffs and after the U.S. created fewer jobs than expected in July.

Stock markets opened sharply lower on Friday after President Trump unveiled steep tariffs on a wide range of countries, sparking concerns about how these import taxes would impact the U.S. and the global economies.

A weaker-than-expected labor market report contributed to the losses, with employers creating only 73,000 jobs in July, fewer than economists had expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 400 points, or around 1% shortly after the markets opened. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each fell more than 1%.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

— This breaking news will be updated

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags

Economy NPR Top Stories
Rafael Nam
Rafael Nam is NPR's senior business editor.

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News