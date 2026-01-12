Give Now
Economy

Padres announce job openings for 2026 season

By City News Service
Published January 12, 2026 at 1:44 PM PST
Petco Park is seen in this image taken March 30, 2023.
Mel Shaw
/
KPBS
Petco Park is seen in this image taken March 30, 2023.

The San Diego Padres Monday announced that the organization is accepting applications for full-time and part-time seasonal jobs at Petco Park for the 2026 season.

"Come work at America's #1 ballpark this season! Job applications are now open to join our team and be part of the action at Petco Park," the team said. "Regardless of what role you may be interested in, the Padres offer employee discounts, special employee events, as well as wonderful recognition opportunities!"

The team began accepting applications Sunday for a variety of positions, mostly at Petco Park. The jobs include special events, event crew, guest services, 50/50 raffle sales, operations, security, Pad Squad, legal and audio visual operations, among others.

Full-time positions include medical, dental, vision, basic Life/AD&D, 401k and paid time-off benefits. Perks may also include complimentary tickets, discounts and what the team calls "once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

Part-time staff may also receive game tickets, discounts, paid time off and the opportunity to participate in a 401k after a certain number of hours have been worked.

Open positions can be found at careers.hireology.com/sandiegopadres.

