Oceanside parents concerned over construction at Pablo Tac elementary school

Things were quiet at Pablo Tac School of the Arts in Oceanside on Monday, but the scene on the first day of school was anything but.

Construction equipment was visibly active as students lined up to head to class.

“Just an enormous amount of issues that first day of school,” said M. Kalli, one of the parents at Pablo Tac.

Last Tuesday, students were evacuated after the construction crew hit a utility pole, causing a downed power line in the middle of campus.

Kalli recorded the scene on her phone as it was happening.

"There’s fire and smoke," she said on the video. "The principal just went running.”

The incident cemented Kalli's decision to keep her son out of school.

“I feel like I have been playing site safety manager," she said. "Until I and myself and other parents that are concerned are able to go on campus and do an inspection. ... I just personally don't feel comfortable sending my child to school.”

The school has been under construction for the past two years for a modernization project expected to be completed in 2025.

While there wasn't any active construction on campus during school hours on Monday, an exposed pipe and a trench were seen in front of the school. Parents say these are the hazards their children are exposed to at school during construction.

Kirkstin Brantley, who was picking up her kindergartener, said parents already have enough anxiety sending their children to school.

“Having construction, it’s even more of an issue as far as health-wise hazards, safety, fire and all of that,” she said.

Brantley said the school lacks shade structures to keep students cool outside on hot days.

"I'm dark-skinned. She's light-skinned. So she always gets sunburns,” Brantley said about her daughter.

In an email sent to parents Friday, Oceanside Unified School District said more temporary canopies for shade had been added and that the construction crew meets daily to review safety procedures to ensure students' safety.

A district spokesperson declined an interview but said the district is working with parents to address their concerns.

Still, Kalli said until she sees improvements, she will continue to keep her son home from school.