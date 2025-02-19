Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert announces reacher housing grant program

Amid continually increasing home prices in San Diego, a program was launched Wednesday intended to give some teachers in the San Diego Unified and Poway Unified school districts a chance to become homeowners.

City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert announced H.O.P.E.: Housing Opportunities for Public Educators at a news conference Wednesday. The grant program is backed by $1 million and is intended for teachers working in San Diego's Council District 5 — including Scripps Ranch, Miramar, Torrey Highlands, Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual.

"Our teachers are an essential part of our communities," von Wilpert said. "But for too long, many of them have struggled to afford homes in the communities where they teach.

"In partnership with LISC San Diego and Urban League of San Diego County, we are turning the dream of homeownership into a reality — one teacher at a time."

The program will grant a minimum of $40,000 during escrow for a home down payment for teachers and families approved by Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a local nonprofit. H.O.P.E. is also intended to provide counseling and guidance through the home buying process.

"Housing stability is essential for the educators who shape the future of our children, and the H.O.P.E. program is a transformative step toward making homeownership a reality for San Diego's teachers," said Al Abdallah, president and CEO of the Urban League of San Diego County.

According to the groups running the program, the funding does not come from tax dollars, but instead from nonprofits and donors. Once approved for a mortgage, a realtor will assist applicants in finding a home in San Diego County that "aligns with their budget and needs," according to a statement from the groups.

"Through the H.O.P.E. program, LISC San Diego is proud to help provide the financial support and resources educators need to achieve homeownership and build a stronger future for themselves and their students," said Ricardo Flores, executive director of LISC. "We applaud Councilmember von Wilpert and Urban League of San Diego County for their commitment to bringing this program to life."

Sabrina Bazzo, one of San Diego Unified's board trustees, said the program was in alignment with the district's attempt to increase housing for employees.

"Housing stability for our educators is critical to the overall success and stability of every school. This program will give more of our teachers the opportunity to become homeowners," she said. "I am eager to see how this financial assistance program will positively impact the lives of our staff and wish to see it replicated for future projects."