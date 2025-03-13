SDSU IV Opens New Student Wellness and Success Center

This week, SDSU Imperial Valley’s Division of Student Affairs hosted the grand opening for its new Student Wellness and Success Center at SDSU Imperial Valley, Calexico.

Opened on Tuesday, March 11, the new center will have a dedicated space for various student support programs, including Counseling and Psychological Services and Student Health Services, Career and Veterans Services, and Student Success and Retention Services. The new center is a result of SDSU’s Strategic Plan, which aims to foster a more inclusive and interconnected campus environment for all SDSU students.

“By expanding our support services into one dedicated space, we bring a stronger sense of belonging and support within our student population,” said Henry Villegas, SDSU Imperial Valley dean of Student Affairs. “As our campus continues to grow, this space will enforce the need to continue looking for ways to create more equitable resources for students. When our students have more academic, professional and personal support, they perform better academically and professionally.”

SDSU Imperial Valley’s Career and Veterans Services works with students, community members and industry leaders to create opportunities for new career pathways and meet the demands of the local workforce. The center also offers events such as career fairs, networking workshops and professional development sessions.

In addition, the university’s Student Success and Retention Services aims to increase retention efforts and overall student success by having proactive contact with students, connecting them to the right resources on campus and collaborating with departments across the university.

SDSU Imperial Valley’s Counseling and Psychological Services provides mental health support to SDSU Imperial Valley students. Services include crisis intervention, assessment and short-term therapy. If long-term services are needed, appropriate referrals are made. Lastly, the Student Health Services provides low-cost or free medical services including outpatient evaluation and treatment of common medical problems, preventive care, health counseling, immunizations and psychiatric treatment.

