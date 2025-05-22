Give Now
Education

Judge blocks Trump administration from closing the Education Department

By Nicole Cohen
Published May 22, 2025 at 8:39 AM PDT
The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education shown on March 12, after the Trump administration announced mass layoffs.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education shown on March 12, after the Trump administration announced mass layoffs.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Massachusetts issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon from carrying out Trump's executive order calling for the secretary to close the Education Department.

The judge also told the administration to reinstate Education Department employees who lost their jobs during the reduction-in-force announced on March 11 and "to restore the Department to the status quo."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Education LawNPR Top Stories
Nicole Cohen
Nicole Cohen is an education editor at NPR. She edits news stories, features and investigations for broadcast, NPR.org and other platforms. Cohen also leads NPR's education member station collaborative, which brings local journalism from across the country to NPR audiences.
