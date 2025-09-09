State scholarships give California kids up to $1,500 for higher education

From tuition to books and supplies, college can be expensive. A state program called CalKIDS offers scholarship money to help cover some of those costs and kickstart college savings.

Low-income students in first through 12th grades are eligible for $500, plus an additional $500 if they’re homeless or foster youth. Funds are also available for eligible English language learners.

Ana Hernandez has two daughters. She said they have more than $1,200 saved between their two CalKIDS accounts.

“Every little bit counts,” she said. “I'm very hopeful for the future, and I just can't wait for them to get older and see what they do with their lives.”

Hernandez got help with her daughters’ CalKIDS accounts at their school, Chollas Mead Elementary. Last spring, the school put on a resource fair where they showed families how to access their CalKIDS accounts.

Families claimed more than $35,000 that day, said Karina Piña-Armas, the school’s community schools coordinator.

“I think what this has done is given them exposure to the potential of them going to college,” she said. “I don't feel like a lot of our families were even thinking of college, because what they're currently thinking of is just survival.”

Families can leave the money in their CalKIDS accounts, where it can earn interest, or they can link it to a ScholarShare 529 account administered by the state and contribute to that account. Students can use the funds once they’re enrolled in a university, community college or trade school.

“They can be used to pay for tuition, books, equipment,” said Cassandra DiBenedetto, executive director of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “It doesn't have to be used in a California school. If you get into a school in Tennessee and you go there, you can take your money with you there."

Starting this school year, high schools are required to share information about CalKIDS scholarships after students fill out federal student aid or California Dream Act applications.

Young children also have scholarships waiting for them, regardless of their families’ income. Kids born in California between July 2022 and June 2023 get $25. Those born after July 1, 2023 get $100. Both groups get an additional $25 when families first log into their CalKIDS accounts.