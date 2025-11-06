Petco Park to Host 400 high school students as they explore career options

Petco Park will play host to more than 400 San Diego Unified School District students enrolled in Career, College and Technical Education programs today as they learn about possibilities after high school.

Throughout the day, students will meet employees of the San Diego Padres from a variety of departments like, hospitality and food services, engineering, marketing, and entertainment to learn how classroom experiences can align with careers.

"This partnership is a powerful example of how education and industry can come together to open doors for our students," said Fabi Bagula, SDUSD superintendent. "At San Diego Unified, we are committed to helping every student discover their unique path — whether that's college, a trade, the military or entrepreneurship.

"We are deeply grateful to the San Diego Padres for showing our students what's possible right here in their own city."

The district's CCTE program is intended to give students real-world experience to prepare them for whatever comes after they leave SDUSD. Some of the careers represented by the program include culinary arts, engineers, business, health sciences, information technology, marketing and the arts.

"Events like this are what make CCTE so meaningful," said Ricardo Cooke, director of the district's CCTE programs. "Our students get to see firsthand how their learning connects to the real world — and to meet professionals who once stood where they stand now. The Padres have created an unforgettable experience at Petco Park that empowers our students to dream bigger and plan smarter for their futures."

Industry groups represented by Padres staff will share how their work connects to various fields and what skills students need.

"We are excited to welcome so many bright, motivated students to Petco Park," said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. "By opening our ballpark and connecting students with members of the Padres organization, we hope to inspire the next generation of students and show them how the skills they are learning today can lead to rewarding careers in sports and beyond."