San Diego to kick off Christmas tree recycling program

San Diego will kick off its 50th annual Christmas tree recycling program Tuesday, with a news conference to detail how residents can safely dispose of the holiday items.

San Diego offers 16 locations citywide where residents can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled for free. Both green and flocked trees (fake snow) are accepted. All tree stands, bags, netting, lights, ornaments, tinsel and other tree decorations must be removed.

No artificial trees will be accepted.

San Diegans also can opt to place Christmas trees in their organic waste recycling green bins, after making sure to cut them in pieces so they fit entirely inside the bin with the lid closed.

"We encourage residents to bring their clean, undecorated Christmas trees to any of our 16 drop-off locations within the city or place their tree in their green bin," City Council President Pro Tem Joe LaCava said. "Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar Landfill, and it helps the city meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high-quality mulch and compost that residents can pick up for free at the Miramar Landfill."

City residents can also load up to 2 cubic yards of compost and mulch for free at the Miramar Greenery at 5180 Convoy St.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program runs through Jan. 23.

Officials say the city has recycled approximately 52,153 tons of trees over the past 50 years, equating to 104.3 million pounds.

This year's drop-off locations are listed below: