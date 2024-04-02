San Diego region has enough water to meet 2024 needs and beyond, report finds

Owing to consecutive wet winters, regional infrastructure investments and conservation efforts, San Diego County has enough water to meet the region's needs in the foreseeable future, according to a report released Tuesday.

The California Department of Water Resources performed its fourth snowpack survey of the year on Tuesday, "confirming that the early winter's "snow drought" gave way to a slightly above normal snowpack following a series of storms," the report read.

The DWR's early April survey marks the typical peak snowpack for the year in the Sierra Nevada, and the Colorado River Basin — the main source of water for San Diego County — also reports more snow than average for this time of year, according to a statement from the San Diego County Water Authority.

"Wet years are the right time to prepare for the inevitable dry years," said Dan Denham, Water Authority general manager. "That's why we're working every day to explore creative deals that help us reduce water rate pressures for San Diegans, enhance our long-term water security, and help our neighbors meet their needs for drought-resilient water supplies."

Despite a state-wide drought from 2020-2022 which forced water-use reductions for millions of residents, San Diego County has been largely insulated from the impacts. Additionally, the region has cut water demand per capita by more than 50% since 1990, the water authority reported.

The agency is working to sell or transfer some of its surplus water supply to areas with greater needs. A deal completed in late 2023 saved the San Diego region about $20 million, and a separate effort launched this year is under development, according to the water authority.