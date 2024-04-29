Give Now
Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

By City News Service
Published April 29, 2024 at 8:20 AM PDT
A family walks past an RV parked at Silver strand State Beach, July 21, 2022.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A family walks past an RV parked at Silver strand State Beach, July 21, 2022. A water contact closure was issued for Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar, due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards.

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches in effect Sunday.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;
— Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;
— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— La Jolla, Children's Pool;
— La Jolla, Cove Beachline;
— San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;
— Mission Bay, Mission Point Park;
— Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;
— Mission Bay, De Anza Cove — swim area;
— Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores — swim area;
— Mission Bay, Fiesta Island — Northwest Shoreline;
— Mission Bay, Comfort Station at Leisure Lagoon — swim area.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

