Environment

Scorching weather expected in San Diego County deserts this week

By City News Service
Published June 10, 2024 at 8:26 AM PDT
View of the Anza Borego Desert from the mountains around Julian, April 12, 2023.<br/>
Matthew Bowler
View of the Anza Borego Desert from the mountains around Julian, April 12, 2023.

San Diego County's desert areas will see sweltering conditions this week, with triple-digit temperatures reaching as high as 113 by next Saturday, forecasters said.

Coastal San Diego will see partly cloudy conditions throughout the week, with some overnight fog and highs in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

The valleys will see partly cloudy conditions and some patchy morning fog with highs in the mid-70s, while the mountains will see clear conditions, with highs reaching the low 80s.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet and a mixed southwest swell from 220 degrees and west swell from 260 degrees.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through at least Thursday, the NWS said.

Environment Weather
