Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

Triple-digit temps set record highs in parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published July 12, 2024 at 7:53 AM PDT
A road in Campo, Calif. is shown in this undated photo. Campo lies about 60 miles southeast of San Diego.
Kenny Goldberg
/
KPBS
A road in Campo, Calif. is shown in this undated photo. Campo lies about 60 miles southeast of San Diego.

Parts of San Diego County are seeing record-setting temperatures Friday at the tail end of a heat wave that has gripped the area all week, and forecasters said highs in the triple digits are still expected.

It was 105 in Campo on Thursday, breaking the record for the day of 104 set in 2012, and setting a record high for the third day in a row. It was 110 in Campo Wednesday, breaking the record for the day of 106 set in 2012. It was 106 in Campo on Tuesday, breaking the record for the day of 105 set in 2002.

It was 100 in Ramona on Tuesday, breaking the record for the day of 98 set in 1995.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
San Diego Gas &amp; Electric urges customers to be prepared for any heat related events on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Environment
RELATED: Manager of state power grid warns heat could drive up power demand
City News Service
Tania Thorne

In Lake Cuyamaca, the low was 76 on Tuesday, breaking the record for highest minimum temperature for the day of 68 set in 1985.

Desert and mountain conditions will include clear and sunny skies, with highs from 112 to 120 Friday. An excessive heat warning is in effect in the deserts until 9 p.m. Friday.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather

Officials advised people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Heat warnings also apply to furry companions as well. San Diego County officials advised residents to keep their pets indoors, so long as the temperature is lower inside. People should also:

  • exercise animals in early morning or evening to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, and also skip strenuous runs or hikes;
  • keep pets' water supply in a tip-proof container, and make sure the dish always topped off and stays cool (as pets won't drink water that is too hot);
  • if possible, install a misting system to keep outdoor areas cooler;
  • be sure animals, if they are outside, are constantly in a shaded area;
  • avoid taking pets on car trips without air-conditioning unless necessary, as a vehicle can quickly heat up (on an 85-degree day, a car can reach 102 degrees in 10 minutes, even with the windows down);
  • avoid walking dogs on hot pavement; and
  • allow dogs to use a child's wading pool.

Tags

Environment Weather
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News