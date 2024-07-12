Triple-digit temps set record highs in parts of San Diego County
Parts of San Diego County are seeing record-setting temperatures Friday at the tail end of a heat wave that has gripped the area all week, and forecasters said highs in the triple digits are still expected.
It was 105 in Campo on Thursday, breaking the record for the day of 104 set in 2012, and setting a record high for the third day in a row. It was 110 in Campo Wednesday, breaking the record for the day of 106 set in 2012. It was 106 in Campo on Tuesday, breaking the record for the day of 105 set in 2002.
It was 100 in Ramona on Tuesday, breaking the record for the day of 98 set in 1995.
In Lake Cuyamaca, the low was 76 on Tuesday, breaking the record for highest minimum temperature for the day of 68 set in 1985.
Desert and mountain conditions will include clear and sunny skies, with highs from 112 to 120 Friday. An excessive heat warning is in effect in the deserts until 9 p.m. Friday.
Resources for staying cool during hot weather
- Cool Zones: San Diego County libraries, community centers and more that offer free access to AC.
- City of San Diego pools hours and locations.
- Get a free fan by contacting San Diego County's Aging & Independence Services at 800-339-4661.
Officials advised people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."
Heat warnings also apply to furry companions as well. San Diego County officials advised residents to keep their pets indoors, so long as the temperature is lower inside. People should also:
- exercise animals in early morning or evening to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, and also skip strenuous runs or hikes;
- keep pets' water supply in a tip-proof container, and make sure the dish always topped off and stays cool (as pets won't drink water that is too hot);
- if possible, install a misting system to keep outdoor areas cooler;
- be sure animals, if they are outside, are constantly in a shaded area;
- avoid taking pets on car trips without air-conditioning unless necessary, as a vehicle can quickly heat up (on an 85-degree day, a car can reach 102 degrees in 10 minutes, even with the windows down);
- avoid walking dogs on hot pavement; and
- allow dogs to use a child's wading pool.