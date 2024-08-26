Warming to continue in San Diego County this week

A gradual warming trend will continue this week in San Diego County, with temperatures expected to vary a few degrees each day by mid-week, forecasters said Monday.

Coastal San Diego will see mostly sunny skies throughout the week, with some patchy fog in the morning and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

The deserts can expect triple-digit weather throughout the week, while valleys will see mostly sunny conditions with highs in the 80s. The mountains will see clear conditions and light wind, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 78 Sunday accompanied by a light gusts, with partly cloudy conditions expected Sunday night and a low around 65.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 1 to 3 feet, water temperature 68 to 75 degrees, and a mixed south swell from 210 degrees and west swell from 280 degrees.

"Night and morning low clouds and patchy fog will develop near the coast. Monsoonal moisture may make a return for the latter half of the week, but thunderstorm probabilities remain below 15 percent," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through at least Thursday.