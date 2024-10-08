Cooler conditions expected throughout inland San Diego County

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast Tuesday, but record highs swept through parts of San Diego County at the tail end of an October heat wave.

Record highs were reported throughout San Diego County on Monday.

It was 87 in Idyllwild, breaking the record for the day of 86 set in 1980. It was 102 in Campo, breaking the record for the day of 99 set in 2023. It was 109 in Borrego, tying the record for the day set in 1991.

Record highs were reported in Idyllwild and Campo for the second day in a row.

On Monday, it was 92 in Idyllwild, breaking the record for the day of 89 set in 1964. It was 91 in Lake Cuyamaca, breaking the record for the day of 89 set in 1964. It was 105 in Campo, breaking the record for the day of 98 set in 1980. It was 91 in Palomar Mountain, breaking the record for the day of 90 set in 1965.

Highs are expected in the low 90s in the valleys and the high 90s near the foothills Tuesday

A dense fog advisory was issued for the coastal areas until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Highs were expected to be in the high 70s.

Coastal San Diego will see partly cloudy conditions and patchy fog in the mornings this week, with mild gusts and highs in the mid-70s.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 78 Monday, with mostly sunny conditions. Patchy fog is expected after 11 p.m., with a low around 64.

Fog with visibility from 1 to 3 nautical miles along the near-shore waters is expected to persist Sunday night into late Monday morning. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions are expected through Thursday.

"On Tuesday, the marine layer deepens significantly and spreads cooler marine air farther inland, beginning a trend of gradually lower temperatures for all areas," the NWS said.