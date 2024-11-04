Windy conditions expected in San Diego County this week

Windy conditions are expected for parts of San Diego County Monday until mid-week, with dry weather to continue by next weekend, forecasters said.

The inland valley areas could see some moderate winds beginning Monday, with a mix of sunny and partly cloudy weather through the week and highs in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Desert areas are expected to remain a bit cooler, with sunny conditions and highs hitting the mid-70s through the week. The mountains are expected to also see some cooler weather through the week, with a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

"Santa Ana winds with sunnier conditions will come into the picture later today through the middle of the week. This will lead to elevated to near critical fire weather conditions as gusty northeast winds are expected," the NWS said.

Coastal San Diego will see light winds this week, with a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions by mid-week and highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet and mixed west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 210 degrees.

Downtown San Diego on Sunday reached a high near 67, with light winds in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly clear conditions, with a low around 51 and calm wind after midnight.