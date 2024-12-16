Moderate winds expect to pick up mid-week in San Diego County

Moderate winds and slight warming are expected starting Monday and will continue through the week for San Diego County, with breezes beginning to lighten up by next weekend, forecaster said.

Mountain areas could expect to see some light winds through the week, with a mix of clear and sunny conditions and highs ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s. The inland valley areas could also see some mild breezes and pleasant weather during the week, with highs in the low 70s.

Coastal San Diego is expected to see mostly sunny conditions, with highs hitting the mid-60s to low 70s by mid-week.

On Sunday, downtown San Diego was in for a mostly cloudy morning then gradually sunny conditions, with a high near 68 and some light wind. The overnight low was expected to be around 46, and winds calming down by midnight.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet and west swell from 280 degrees. Forecasters said marine conditions would include stronger northwest winds expected in the outer coastal waters starting Monday afternoon, with gusts reaching 20 knots Monday evening through early Tuesday morning.

No hazardous marine weather expected through Thursday.

"Surf could be locally elevated due to longer-period northwest swells through Monday. Tides begin to lower after today, falling below 6 feet by midweek," the NWS said.