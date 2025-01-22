San Diego County braces for fire danger amid red flag warnings

Dangerous conditions are developing in San Diego County, with red flag warnings and strong winds increasing the wildfire threat Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings until Thursday at 8 p.m. for inland valleys and mountain areas, with winds expected to reach 25 to 35 mph and isolated gusts up to 75 mph on the favored coastal slopes of the San Diego County Mountains.

Public safety power shutoffs began Monday, with SDG&E cutting power to 932 customers in Boulevard, Descanso, Warner Springs and the Campo Reservation. More than 82,000 additional customers have been warned of possible outages through Wednesday.

SDG&E has set up community resource centers offering public access to Wi-Fi, phone charging and medical device support.

"Winds will begin to increase Monday afternoon, peaking in intensity overnight into Tuesday morning," the NWS said.

"Confidence for winds over 40 mph are about 65-80% across the mountains and 35-50% for inland valleys and foothills. Widespread wind gusts over 30 mph will occur across inland valleys west of the mountains, with local gusts over 60 mph below passes and through canyons."

Coastal San Diego will see a mix of partly cloudy and clear conditions through the week, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s, forecasters said.

Inland valleys should also expect some partly cloudy conditions in the mornings and light winds this week, with some sun and highs reaching the low 70s.

Mountain areas are expected to see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with highs averaging in the 50s and a slight chance of showers and snow level at 5000 feet in the morning by the weekend, the agency said.