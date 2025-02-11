Give Now
Environment

San Diego County getting wet weather Tuesday

By City News Service
Published February 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM PST
Rain on the windshield of a car stuck in freeway traffic in Spring Valley, Jan 19., 2017.
Angelina Dessens-Scholey
/
KPBS
Rain on the windshield of a car stuck in freeway traffic in Spring Valley, Jan 19., 2017.

Wet weather is on its way to San Diego County Tuesday, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service reported a 10% to 15% chance of light precipitation on Tuesday as the marine layer deepens from coastal to foothill areas throughout the county.

"A much more significant precipitation event is likely late Wednesday through early Saturday, with the greatest chances Thursday evening into Friday," the NWS added.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the low 60s near the coast and the downtown area this week, with overnight temperature i the low 50s.

Mountain highs should be in the mid-40s to low 50s, while the deserts should also see cloudy conditions and chances for showers by mid-week, with moderate winds and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 67 Sunday, with mild gusts around 5 mph. The overnight low was expected to be around 48.

"Northwest winds will strengthen Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday, with a 30-50% chance of sustained winds over 25 knots across the outer coastal waters and a 15-25% chance of winds over 21 knots across the inner coastal waters through this period," forecasters said.

"This will result in elevated, choppy seas, especially in the outer coastal waters. Winds diminish and become southerly Wednesday afternoon into the evening."

No hazardous marine weather is expected through early Tuesday.

