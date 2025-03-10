Rain returns to San Diego County this week

Rainy weather will return to San Diego County this week, with heavier, wet conditions and moderate winds expected by mid-week through the weekend.

The rain will begin falling early Tuesday and continue off an and through Saturday in most parts of the county with a brief break Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall Thursday morning.

Current estimates for rainfall totals predict 1 to 1.5 inches in the Santa Ana and San Diego County Mountains, one-half to three-quarters of an inch in the coastal and valley areas, and about one-tenth to one-half inch in the deserts, the NWS said.

Snow levels will start out around 6,000 to 6,500 feet on Wednesday and should lower to around 3,500 to 4,000 feet by Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.

Cooler temperatures were expected this week, with highs in downtown San Diego in the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. The deserts should see highs in the low 60s to mid-70s, and the mountains can expect daytime temperatures in the 40s starting Tuesday and continuing through the week.

A series of swells associated with a couple of storms are expected to arrive this week. Tuesday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 4 to 6 feet, sets to 8 feet, slight chance of a potential thunderstorm and mixed swell from 220 and 250 degrees. Similar surf is likely Thursday into Friday.

A small craft advisory warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. until at least 6 p.m. Tuesday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out including, San Clemente Island.

"Southwest to west winds with gusts in excess of 20 knots likely Wednesday night into Friday, creating conditions hazardous to small craft," marine forecasters said. "There is a 60% chance of wind gusts to 34 knots Thursday evening 30-60 nautical miles offshore with decreasing chances the closer you get to land."

Weather officials predict a few showers may linger into Saturday, with potential for another system sometime early next week.