Showers expected in San Diego County starting Tuesday

Rainy weather will return to San Diego County, with heavier, wet conditions and moderate winds starting Tuesday and lingering through the weekend.

The rain will begin falling early Tuesday and continue off and on through Saturday in most parts of the county with a brief break Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to pick back up Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Current estimates for rainfall totals predict 1 to 1.5 inches in the Santa Ana and San Diego County Mountains, one-half to three-quarters of an inch in the coastal and valley areas, and about one-tenth to one-half inch in the deserts, the NWS said.

A flood watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening to at least Thursday afternoon for coastal areas, mountains, valleys and foothills, including the cities of Escondido, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Vista, Encinitas, Julian, El Cajon, San Marcos, Santee, Oceanside, National City, Poway and San Diego.

Officials advised people to be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The city of San Diego on Monday began placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup and conducting street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering waterways.

"We know how impactful heavy rain can be, and we want to ensure that both the city's stormwater infrastructure and our residents are ready to face the weather," said Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder. "We can all take a few simple steps to better prepare for incoming storms and help reduce flood risk."

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council District.

As they have in the past, San Diego County and CAL Fire are providing free bags and sand at numerous fire stations for people who live in the unincorporated areas.

Snow levels will start out around 6,000 to 6,500 feet on Wednesday and should lower to around 3,500 to 4,000 feet by Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.

Cooler temperatures were expected this week, with highs in downtown San Diego in the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. The deserts should see highs in the low 60s to mid-70s, and the mountains can expect daytime temperatures in the 40s starting Tuesday and continuing through the week.

Wednesday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 4 feet, sets to 5 feet and mixed swell from 200 and 280 degrees.

A small craft advisory warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. until at least 6 p.m. Tuesday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out including, San Clemente Island.

"Southwest to west winds with gusts in excess of 20 knots likely Wednesday night into Friday, creating conditions hazardous to small craft," marine forecasters said. "There is a 60% chance of wind gusts to 34 knots Thursday evening 30-60 nautical miles offshore with decreasing chances the closer you get to land."

Weather officials predict a few showers may linger into Saturday, with potential for another system sometime early next week.