Late-winter storm delivers showers across San Diego area

A late-winter storm brought widespread showers to the San Diego area, dropping modest amounts of moisture, and another round of rain is on the way Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the bands of dark clouds out of the Eastern Pacific had shed anywhere from three-fifths to a few one-hundredths of an inch of precipitation across the county, the National Weather Service reported.

Among the 24-hour moisture readings at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS, were 0.77 of an inch on Palomar Mountain, 0.56 at Henshaw Dam, 0.50 in Valley Center, 0.45 in Santee, 0.90 at San Diego International Airport, 0.45 in Julian, 0.28 in Poway, 0.15 in Ocotillo Wells and 0.24 in Borrego Palm Canyon.

The showers were expected to dwindle Wednesday, then be followed by heavier rain and mountain snowfall 3 to 5 inches deep on Thursday, courtesy of an unsettled atmospheric system out of the Gulf of Alaska, meteorologists advised.

An NWS flood watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through at least Thursday afternoon for local coastal areas, mountains, valleys and foothills, including the cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Julian, National City, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee and Vista.

"We know how impactful heavy rain can be, and we want to ensure that both the city's stormwater infrastructure and our residents are ready to face the weather," city Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder said. "We can all take a few simple steps to better prepare for incoming storms and help reduce flood risk."

Sandbags were available in limited amounts to the public at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each San Diego City Council district. The county and Cal Fire, for their part, were providing free bags and sand at numerous fire stations for people who live in the unincorporated areas.

Cooling temperatures were expected through the week, with highs in downtown San Diego in the lower 60s Wednesday and the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. In the deserts, thermometer readings should reach the low 60s to mid- 70s, and in the mountains the daily highs are expected to top out in the 40s through the rest of the workweek.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to at least 5 a.m. Friday for county deserts accompanied by a winter storm watch from Thursday morning through Friday morning for county mountains.

Additionally, a small craft advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to at least

2 a.m. Friday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

Thursday's San Diego-area surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 4 to 6 feet, sets to 7 feet, slight chance of a potential thunderstorm and mixed swell from 260 and 220 degrees.

Marine forecasters said the next storm should arrive Wednesday night and could initially bring strong south winds 15 to 25 knots, with gusts to 30 knots. The winds may switch to the west to northwest 20 to 30 knots, with gusts close to gale force Thursday and expects to continue until late Thursday night.

"These winds will produce hazardous boating conditions Wednesday night through Thursday night. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday. Conditions will improve Friday through Saturday," the NWS said.

Gradually clearing skies with a possibility of scattered light showers should prevail over the weekend, followed by a chance of more wet weather across the county next workweek, according to forecasters.

