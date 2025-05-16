Cooler, windy weather expected this weekend in San Diego County

Mild weather was expected to continue in San Diego County Friday, with cooler and windy conditions accompanied by possible light showers along and west of the mountains over the weekend, forecasters said.

There will be stronger and gusty southwest to west winds for the deserts onto the desert slopes of the mountains for Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, with the stronger gusts from 50 to 60 mph. Gusty west winds were also expected Sunday afternoon and evening, but will not be quite as strong, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will be in effect from noon Saturday until at least 2 a.m. Sunday for county mountains and deserts.

A widespread of low clouds should move in Friday over coastal waters extending inland into the western valleys. Not much change in high temperatures were expected since Thursday for the coast and valleys, with deserts a few degrees warmer, forecasters said.

Mountain areas will be mostly clear and sunny through Friday, with highs ranging in the mid-60s and a slight chance of showers over the weekend.

On Friday, downtown San Diego was expected to be cloudy, then gradually sunny, with a high near 67 and light wind in the morning. The overnight low was expected to be around 57.

Saturday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 3 feet, sets to 4 feet and mixed swell from 250 and 210 degrees.

Marine forecasters said stronger winds late Saturday into early Sunday could lead to choppy seas and hazardous boating conditions in the outer waters near San Clemente Island for Saturday evening.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Saturday morning.

"High pressure will bring dry weather with warming from Monday through Wednesday and Thursday," the NWS said.