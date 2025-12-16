Sewage leak causes water closure of Tecolote Shores, Fiesta Island

San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality on Tuesday closed Tecolote Playground, Tecolote Shores and Fiesta Island North Entrance in Mission Bay due to a sewage release.

A water contact closure has been issued for the shoreline at the locations in Mission Bay. The sewage release occurred near Snead Avenue.

"Beachgoers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness. The water contact closure will remain in place until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact," according to a county statement.

The Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach Shoreline from the International Border to Carnation Avenue remain closed due to Tijuana River sewage.

Additionally, an advisory is in effect for Silver Strand Shoreline, La Jolla Cove, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon, San Dieguito River and La Jolla Children's Pool because of elevated levels of bacteria.