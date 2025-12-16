Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

Sewage leak causes water closure of Tecolote Shores, Fiesta Island

By City News Service
Published December 16, 2025 at 2:37 PM PST
Boats moored in Mission Bay next to Fiesta Island, May 21, 2019.
Andi Dukleth
/
KPBS
Boats moored in Mission Bay next to Fiesta Island, May 21, 2019.

San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality on Tuesday closed Tecolote Playground, Tecolote Shores and Fiesta Island North Entrance in Mission Bay due to a sewage release.

A water contact closure has been issued for the shoreline at the locations in Mission Bay. The sewage release occurred near Snead Avenue.

"Beachgoers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness. The water contact closure will remain in place until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact," according to a county statement.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach Shoreline from the International Border to Carnation Avenue remain closed due to Tijuana River sewage.

Additionally, an advisory is in effect for Silver Strand Shoreline, La Jolla Cove, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon, San Dieguito River and La Jolla Children's Pool because of elevated levels of bacteria.

Tags

Environment Beaches

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News