Health

Los Angeles investigating nation's 2nd death of person with monkeypox

By City News Service
Published September 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT
A patient receives a Monkeypox vaccination at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Los Angeles County health officials will continue their investigation Friday into the death of a person who was infected with monkeypox -- to determine if the ailment was a contributing factor in the fatality.

The case is only the second in the United States being investigated as a possible monkeypox death. Texas previously reported a death involving a monkeypox patient.

"We are early in the investigation and do not have additional details available at this time," Dr. Rita Singhal, chief medical officer for the county Department of Public Health, said during a news conference Thursday.

"As soon as details become available, we will share them while maintaining confidentiality and privacy."

Singhal stressed that the death has not been confirmed to be the result of monkeypox.

"We do have a death of a person who did have a diagnosis of monkeypox, and so this is something we will investigate further," Singhal said.

She said the county will be working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state as it investigates the circumstances of the person's death.

According to Singhal, worldwide, there have been "seven confirmed deaths among monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries."

As of Thursday, there were 1,805 confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox identified in the L.A. ounty, the vast majority of them involving gay men. San Diego County, meanwhile, recorded 328 possible and confirmed cases.

