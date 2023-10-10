UC San Diego Health to welcome Alvarado Hospital into network

UC San Diego Health is preparing to welcome Alvarado Hospital Medical Center into its network, following last month's UC Regents approval of the $200 million purchase from Prime Healthcare.

The final acquisition of the 302-bed medical campus is expected to be completed late this year.

Located in the College Area, Alvarado Hospital Medical Center has served its community for more than 50 years. The facility includes a new emergency department accredited for geriatric care as well as comprehensive behavioral health, medical and surgical services.

"UC San Diego Health continues to grow its network of clinics and hospitals to better care for the community within new neighborhoods across the region," said Patty Maysent, CEO of UCSD Health. "We are grateful for Prime Healthcare's commitment to successfully completing this transaction to allow us to care for this important part of our community.

"UC San Diego Health looks forward to collaborating with the extraordinary physicians, nurses and staff at Alvarado Hospital and inviting them to be part of our team," Maysent added.

The Regents approved the request to purchase the property on Sept. 20.

Prime Healthcare acquired Alvarado when it was in financial distress in 2010, and during its 13-year tenure invested more than $90 million in new hospital facilities and improvements, including a new emergency department, remodeled intensive care unit, expansion of critical mental health services and facilities, and new equipment, including new electronic medical record systems and state-of-the-art imaging technology, according to a UCSD Health statement.

"With significant investments and dedicated service to our patients over the past 13 years, Alvarado Hospital Medical Center has now reached the point where divestiture to a world-class academic institution like UC San Diego Health will lead to a new era for this award-winning community hospital," said Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, chief medical officer of strategy for Prime Healthcare.

UCSD Health will work with various regulatory partners to ensure a smooth continuum of care. Employees of Alvarado Hospital will immediately begin the process of becoming UCSD Health employees.

"More than 700 positions will be transitioned to employment at UC San Diego Health," said Tonya Jackman Hampton, chief human resources officer for UCSD Health. "Multiple employee forums will be held to help explain the opportunities and benefits of employment at the university and to help future team members navigate the application process."