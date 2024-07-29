San Diego health officials urge HPV vaccination as school year approaches

As summer winds down and the back-to-school season begins, San Diego County health officials are emphasizing the importance of the HPV vaccine to protect children from cancer. HPV is linked to six types of cancer affecting both men and women, making vaccination crucial for both genders, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Dr. Evan Graboyes , a head and neck specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said that despite the U.S. goal of 80% adolescent vaccination, current rates remain stagnant at 63%.

His research highlights a surprising trend: 65% of socioeconomically advantaged parents said they would be more likely not to initiate and complete the HPV vaccine series compared to 40% less advantaged parents. While advantaged parents often cite safety concerns, those from less advantaged backgrounds report a lack of knowledge or physician recommendation as barriers.

“This study highlights a group to focus on which is the most sociologically advantaged group, and then potentially also, what the messaging might need to look like if this group were to improve their vaccination rates in the future,” said Graboyes.

Dr. Erik Hogan of Scripps Clinic advocates for early vaccination starting at age 9, noting that HPV-related head and neck cancers in men have now surpassed cervical cancer rates in women.

“The HPV virus is something that about 80% of adults will get in their lifetime. Earlier vaccination has a much stronger prevention against these cancers,” he said.

Although the vaccine is not mandatory, Hogan believes it should be a required school vaccination. He urges parents to view it as a cancer prevention measure rather than associating it with sexual activity.

He said the vaccine is safe and accessible.

“It's been out for 18 years and studied before that for decades. It's time we hit 80% and be done with HPV.”