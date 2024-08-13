COVID positivity rate hits 21% as students return to school

As students start the new school year, San Diego County's COVID-19 positivity rate has soared to nearly 21%, marking the second highest rate recorded since the pandemic began.

Dr. Edmund Milder , a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital, highlighted several key guidelines that schools are implementing to safeguard students.

“The thing the school does is making sure you have good air quality, you know. Open windows and outdoors whenever possible,” Milder explained

He said regular cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces, frequent hand washing for students and staff, and practicing good respiratory etiquette are also crucial.

Milder stressed the continued relevance of masking, noting that although masks are not mandatory in the San Diego Unified School District, they remain an important tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19. "Masks can help reduce transmission by preventing both the spread of the virus from infected individuals and protecting those who are uninfected," he added.

He advised parents to apply the same precautions for COVID-19 as they would for other viruses such as the flu and RSV, and to stay up-to-date with vaccine boosters. He said even if a child had COVID-19 this summer, it only provides temporary immunity.

Susan Barndollar, who leads the district’s nursing and wellness department, said it’s important to monitor students’ health.

“If your student has a fever and they're not feeling well with a fever, they should really stay home,” she said.

Barndollar said if parents have questions, they can refer to the district’s website or reach out to the school health office.

“We have a health office, somebody in the health office five days a week between a nurse and a health tech and they can help when you're not sure whether or not a student can come to school,” she said.