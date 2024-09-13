Give Now
Health

San Diego shelter agreed to pay man $43,000 after he and his pets were kicked out of its housing program

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published September 13, 2024 at 5:21 PM PDT

The non-profit San Diego Rescue Mission agreed to a settlement with the California Civil Rights Department to end its alleged ban on emotional support animals in its year-long residential program.

Kevin Kish, director of the California Civil Rights Department, said in 2023 a man filed a complaint with the department against the Rescue Mission

“He alleged that he was kicked out of a 12-month residential rehousing program. Because of his emotional support animal and his service dog, and he had a medical, a letter from his medical provider talking about his need for these animals,” Kish said.

A 2022 state law made it easier for homeless people to bring their emotional support animals to shelters and public places.

“Federal and state law — fair housing laws — have for a very long time protected people with disabilities. And part of that is reasonably accommodating them, including with animals, support animals and service animals,” Kish said.

He said support animals are often confused with service animals. But the two are different. Service animals are trained for specific tasks. While emotional support animals provide comfort.

“But anyone can have an emotional support animal. And there isn't actually a certification process. And for this reason. I think there's a lot of confusion,” Kish said.

Kish said the Rescue Mission agreed to make changes.

“Most importantly, they have changed their policy, and they will no longer not allow people to access the housing services if they have emotional support animals. They're going to provide training to their staff on housing rights for people with disabilities, and that includes reasonable accommodation,” he said.

They also agreed to pay $43,000 to the man who filed the complaint.

Other homeless advocates point out that shelters should have flexibility in how they operate, because accommodating animals can increase costs and complexity.

The San Diego Rescue Mission declined to comment on the settlement.

Health Mental HealthHomelessness
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

