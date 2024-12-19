As virologists monitor bird flu, California steps up preparedness

More than half of the 61 reported human cases of bird flu in the U.S. have been in California according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s not surprising said Dr. Davey Smith , chief of infectious disease at UC San Diego Health, since the state produces 18% of the nation’s milk supply. Virologists like him have been closely monitoring the bird flu for years, he said.

The state said the emergency declaration Governor Gavin Newsom issued Wednesday allows them to "streamline and expedite the state’s response to Avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as 'Bird Flu,'" so they are ready to handle any potential outbreak.

"If you were to ask me in 2019, what would be the next big viral pandemic? I would have said bird flu," Smith said.

He said while the virus is currently circulating in cows and birds, it has not yet caused widespread human infections.

The big question, according to Smith, is what will the virus look like when it finally circulates in humans?

That’s what scientists at Scripps Research in La Jolla have been investigating — the virus’ evolution. Earlier this month, they published a study that identified a potential mutation in the virus that could make it easier for the virus to spread among humans. Smith says their findings can help inform future vaccine development.

"So that gives us a little bit of a crystal ball, saying, 'hey, these are proteins that are really important, that perhaps we need to include in our vaccine,' so that when the virus has evolved to infect us from person to person, this might be a really good strategy to block that," he said.

The state of emergency means state agencies will work together to educate farm workers and employers about prevention and the use of protective gear. They’re also planning bilingual outreach events to educate the public on how to stay safe.

The declaration also ensures that infrastructure and resources are in place for public health agencies to increase testing and readiness, should the virus spread more widely.

Although the general risk to the public remains low, Smith advised caution around raw milk, which can carry the virus. He also said while the declaration may sound alarming, it’s more about preparation.

"I am not freaking out. I am still going to have my latte," he said.

Smith also suggests avoiding direct contact with farm animals, wild birds and raw milk.