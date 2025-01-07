Rethinking drinking habits amid surgeon general’s warning on alcohol

As many kick off the new year with resolutions, the United States Surgeon General’s push for cancer warning labels on alcohol is prompting a closer look at drinking habits. Dr. Aaron Meyer , a psychiatrist at UC San Diego Health, says awareness is the first step in making meaningful changes.

“I think there’s a prevailing idea out there that alcohol can even be healthy,” Meyer said. “A glass of red wine a day. And I think this advisory really highlights the fact that even mild to moderate use of alcohol can be dangerous and can cause cancer.”

Meyer pointed out that 72% of U.S. adults drink more than one drink a week, but less than half of them are aware of the link between alcohol and cancer.

“Twenty percent of those cancer deaths were for people who drank minimal to moderate use. And I think that is a very sobering statistic,” Meyer said.

For those looking to cut back, Meyer recommended tracking alcohol intake over time as the first step.

“I think some people underestimate how much they drink. So, keeping track of your alcohol intake over the course of a week or two before you’re deciding to do that,” Meyer advises.

Meyer stressed the importance of starting small, especially if you’re a heavy drinker. Sudden withdrawal can be dangerous, and he recommended seeking medical guidance if needed.

Research shows that tools like drink-tracking apps can help people understand their drinking habits and identify potential risks. A 2017 study also found that just 11 minutes of mindfulness instruction reduced alcohol consumption in heavy drinkers the following week.

“While those cancer-related risks aren’t seen immediately, things like Dry January can put in place patterns that can last for the rest of someone’s life that previously, if no intervention had been tried, the status quo of heavy substance use could continue to increase someone’s risk of cancer,” Meyer said.

Meyer believes taking breaks like Dry January can have lasting effects.

“I think Dry January can be like a very effective reset button, and an opportunity to be more mindful about your alcohol consumption,” Meyer says.

Meyer said the Surgeon General’s advisory serves as a wake-up call, urging people to reassess their drinking habits and take proactive steps toward reducing their cancer risk.