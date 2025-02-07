Give Now
Health

Kaiser mental health workers prepare for mediation after four-month strike

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Published February 7, 2025 at 6:00 PM PST
Mental health workers rally outside Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center as they begin an open-ended strike in Los Angeles Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
Mental health workers rally outside Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center as they begin an open-ended strike in Los Angeles Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

After nearly four months on strike, Kaiser Permanente's mental health workers in Southern California said Friday they’re ready to enter mediation at Governor Gavin Newsom’s request, with talks possibly starting Feb. 17.

Why it matters

In a letter dated Thursday to the National Union of Healthcare Workers and Kaiser CEO, Greg Adams, Newsom stressed the urgency of getting mental health workers back to work. He noted they are especially needed to support Californians affected by recent wildfires. He urged both sides to work together in mediation.

The union reports that the strike has left thousands of Kaiser patients facing long waits and canceled appointments.

The strike began last year over increased workloads and staffing shortages that the union said have created a “substandard” system of care.

Kaiser patient Savana Pheifer photographed on December 3, 2024.
Health
Heidi de Marco

By the numbers

Closer look

Tensions escalated Friday as workers rallied outside Kaiser's Medical Center in Los Angeles demanding fair treatment for patients and staff. The union said the protest led to several arrests.

Kaiser responded to Newsom's letter and Friday's rally with a statement saying the rally was "an inconvenience for patients trying to get care at our hospital. But NUHW is not striking for our patients. The union continues to demand higher pay in return for providing less care."

Kaiser said the key issues in bargaining have not changed.

"We urge the union to focus its attention to where it belongs — at the bargaining table," Kaiser's statement said. "In the meantime, and as always, our top priority will be delivering high-quality care to meet the needs of our members and patients."

Health Mental Health
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

