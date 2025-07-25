Be a real-life superhero: Donate blood at San Diego Comic-Con

Want to be a real-life superhero at San Diego Comic-Con? Donate blood.

The convention and the San Diego Blood Bank are hosting a blood drive this week at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

The Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive is the blood bank’s largest and longest-running event. It began in 1977.

The Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel Grand Hall A, 1st Floor, 1 Market Place, downtown | July 25-26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; July 27, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Make an appointment here or walk in.



It’s named after a popular science fiction writer.

“Robert A. Heinlein was asked to come to Comic-Con and sign autographs. He wasn’t one to really be out in public and sign autographs,” said Claudine Van Gonka, director of community relations and media for the San Diego Blood Bank. “Unfortunately, he did need blood transfusions at one point for an illness, so he said he’ll come if they connect a blood drive with the event. And so here we are, 49 years later.”

Right now, the blood bank needs all types of blood, but Van Gonka said they’re always short on O-positive and O-negative.