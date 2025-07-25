Give Now
Health

Be a real-life superhero: Donate blood at San Diego Comic-Con

By Lara McCaffrey / Social Media Strategist
Published July 25, 2025 at 10:48 AM PDT
San Diego Blood Bank employees assist blood donors with their donations on July 23, 2025 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. San Diego, Calif.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
San Diego Blood Bank employees assist blood donors with their donations on July 23, 2025, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.

Want to be a real-life superhero at San Diego Comic-Con? Donate blood.

The convention and the San Diego Blood Bank are hosting a blood drive this week at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

The Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive is the blood bank’s largest and longest-running event. It began in 1977.

The Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive

Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel Grand Hall A, 1st Floor, 1 Market Place, downtown | July 25-26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; July 27, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Make an appointment here or walk in.

It’s named after a popular science fiction writer.

“Robert A. Heinlein was asked to come to Comic-Con and sign autographs. He wasn’t one to really be out in public and sign autographs,” said Claudine Van Gonka, director of community relations and media for the San Diego Blood Bank. “Unfortunately, he did need blood transfusions at one point for an illness, so he said he’ll come if they connect a blood drive with the event. And so here we are, 49 years later.”

Right now, the blood bank needs all types of blood, but Van Gonka said they’re always short on O-positive and O-negative.

Lara McCaffrey
As social media strategist, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for connecting and engaging with our social media audiences. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
