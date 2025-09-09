Mosquitoes found in City Heights, Skyline, test positive for West Nile

Mosquitoes recently collected in the City Heights and Skyline neighborhoods have tested positive for West Nile virus, county officials said this week.

Though no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported this year in San Diego County, the recent detections join other reports from July of virus activity in La Mesa and the Rolando neighborhood.

County officials say their Vector Control Program will be conducting inspections, trapping and treatments at mosquito breeding sites in City Heights and Skyline.

Residents were urged to dump out standing water or remove items that can hold water, such as plant saucers, rain barrels, buckets, garbage cans, toys, old tires and wheelbarrows. The county's Vector Control Program is also offering free mosquito fish, which can be placed in stagnant water sites to control mosquito breeding.

Residents were also advised to wear long sleeves and pants, and wear insect repellent while outdoors to protect themselves.

Mosquito activity or mosquito breeding sources can also be reported to the Vector Control Program by calling 858-694-2888 or emailing vector@sdcounty.ca.gov.