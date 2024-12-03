Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

International

South Korea's president declares martial law

By Vincent Ni
Published December 3, 2024 at 6:34 AM PST
People watch a TV screen at a bus terminal in Seoul on Tuesday night showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's briefing.
Ahn Young-joon
/
AP
People watch a TV screen at a bus terminal in Seoul on Tuesday night showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's briefing.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, accusing the opposition of paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.

In a surprise late-night TV address, Yoon said the move was needed to protect the country from anti-state activities. He also accused the opposition of being sympathetic with North Korea.

Yoon took office in 2022, and faces a parliament dominated by the opposition. He has been struggling with low approval ratings and has been involved in scandals, including some involving his wife.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags

International NPR Top Stories
Vincent Ni
Vincent Ni is the Asia Editor at NPR, where he leads a team of Asia-based correspondents whose reporting spans from Afghanistan to Japan, and across all NPR platforms.
More News