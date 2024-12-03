South Korea's president declares martial law

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, accusing the opposition of paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.

In a surprise late-night TV address, Yoon said the move was needed to protect the country from anti-state activities. He also accused the opposition of being sympathetic with North Korea.

Yoon took office in 2022, and faces a parliament dominated by the opposition. He has been struggling with low approval ratings and has been involved in scandals, including some involving his wife.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

