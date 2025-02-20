Give Now
International

Greenlandic politician describes struggle to remember 'America has good people'

By Matt Ozug Juana Summers Ashley Brown Vincent Acovino
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:08 PM PST
Naaja Nathanielsen poses for a portrait in her office in Nuuk, Greenland on Feb. 20, 2025.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
Naaja Nathanielsen poses for a portrait in her office in Nuuk, Greenland on Feb. 20, 2025.

Updated January 7, 2026 at 2:40 PM PST

This story was originally published on Feb. 20, 2025.

President Trump's calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, a territory protected by Denmark, sparked alarm and outrage among Greenlanders and leaders in the U.S. and Europe in early 2025. Now, the White House has renewed those calls and even said military intervention was possible.

In February 2025, NPR's Juana Summers spoke with Naaja Nathanielsen, who was running for Greenland's parliament at the time. Nathanielsen serves as Greenland's Minister for Business, Mineral Resources, Energy, Justice and Gender Equality.

In an interview with All Things Considered, Nathanielsen said she was offended by the idea that Greenland is a "commodity for sale." She continued: "People forget that we are actually a people. We are a people in our own right, with our own culture. We don't want to be Americans. It does not mean we don't want to trade with America or have connections to America, but we are not Americans."

Nathanielsen also discussed Greenland's relationship with the U.S. and how its residents view their North American neighbors.

Listen to the full interview by hitting the blue play button above.

Matt Ozug
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.

