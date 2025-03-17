Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

International

Trump blames Iran for Houthi attacks on shipping after U.S. strikes in Yemen

By Jackie Northam
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:39 AM PDT
Houthi supporters chant slogans and hold pictures of Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi movement, during an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, March 17, 2025.
Osamah Abdulrahman
/
AP
Houthi supporters chant slogans and hold pictures of Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi movement, during an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, March 17, 2025.

President Trump warns that he will hold Iran responsible for any further attacks by Houthi militants on vessels in the Red Sea area. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran is dictating every move of the Houthis, giving them weapons, money and intelligence.
 
"Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!" Trump wrote.

The president's comments come after the US launched a large scale attack against the Iran-aligned militants Sunday, killing at least 53 people and wounding almost 100 in the Yemen capital Sanaa and surrounding area, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.

The Houthis began targeting dozens of military and commercial vessels shortly after the war in Gaza began late 2023, choking off transit in one of the world's busiest waterways. In early 2024, the Biden administration mounted a coalition of about 20 nations to help secure the Red Sea, including retaliatory strikes against militants and shooting down its drones and missiles.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The Houthis stopped targeting ships in January after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas, but last week said it would renew attacks after Israel cut off the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza earlier this month.

The US strikes are meant to open up international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, after months of attacks by Houthi militants forced vessels to find new routes, often around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, adding time and cost to each journey, and threatening global supply chains.
 
But Jonathan Roach, an analyst at Braemar ACM Shipbroking in London, says even if there is a cessation of hostilities in the Red Sea, it's unlikely shipping vessels will return immediately. He says shipping companies need certainty.

"So, it's probably going to take a good three to six months of no hostilities to container ships before they'll actually risk it", he says.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags

International NPR Top Stories
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News