Black Comix Day returns to WorldBeat Center for Valentine's Day weekend

Black Comix Day returns to WorldBeat Cultural Center this Saturday and Sunday. Since 2018, the event has celebrated Black creators and artists working in the comics industry.

When Keithan Jones was in sixth grade, his teacher made a dream come true by printing a copy of a comic book he created. He has never forgotten that. In 2018, he started making other people’s dreams come true by creating Black Comix Day.

"I didn't have a crystal ball, so I didn't know how successful the show would be," Jones said. "I just had a feeling that it was a necessary entity that needed to exist. I didn't see a lot of representation, especially back when I was a kid, right? And so we're still on our journey trying to change that narrative and also to improve the representation that currently exists."

John Jennings and Keithan Jones at Black Comix Day: Heroes Rise V at WorldBeat Cultural Center on Feb.12, 2023.

Each year, he can measure that improvement in the artists returning to the show.

"I get to see a lot of the artists that started with the very first show maturate into this show at a higher level from where they started as far as their career. So the excitement of seeing these artists grow in front of me, or at least their careers grew in front of me," Jones said.

This year, Jones is trying something new by bringing in fine artist Bryttney Mischele.

Mike Damron / KPBS Fine artist Bryttaney Mischele will be one of the non-comic book vendors at Black Comix Day VIII. Feb. 9, 2026

"So I am not an illustrator or comic book artist," Bryttney Mischele explained. "I am a fine arts artist. So I do a lot of painting with surreal expressionist style. A lot of my art illustrates what Black culture could mean beyond just the stereotypical things. So it's exciting to be engulfed in this world and welcomed in by the Black comics community."

Jones added, "Through her art, she likes to express her personal journey through life that I think a lot of people relate to."

While more people attend every year, Black Comix Day is still intimate, with plenty of opportunities for attendees to meet creators.

"You want to tell kids out there in the community, ‘Hey, you can be anything,’ but they don't necessarily see it," Jones said. "So I'm excited for children from our community to come down here and see actual representation in the flesh versus just hearing about it."

Beth Accomando / KPBS Makeda "Dread" Cheatom is the founder and executive director of the WorldBeat Cultural Center, which hosts Black Comix Bay. Feb. 10, 2026.

That's why Makeda "Dread" Cheatom, founder of the WorldBeat Cultural Center, opened her doors to Jones and Black Comix Day.

"I'm so glad that Keithan is hosting the Black Comix Day here," Cheatom said. "I like to see my own heroes, especially Harriet Tubman as a Ninja woman! Having our own Black Comic-Con. So a little miniature Comic-Con. I love it."

Massive Publishing Covers from the comic "Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer."

"The majority of the vendors here are Black-owned publishers, and that's what makes this show different from, say, San Diego Comic-Con," Jones said.

Jones is thrilled to hold the event at a Black-owned business that is a thriving hub for Black and African culture. It's the perfect place for young artists to come and network.

"Particularly, you artists of color, if you come on through, bring your art, show your work to these writers because they're always hiring someone to do one of their fantastic ideas they have bouncing around in their head," Jones added.

Connecting with young attendees excites Bryttani Mischele.

"I work with kids all the time," the artist said. "So it's always exciting to show them that this is a possibility. Being able to see somebody else that looks like you do the thing that you've been wanting to do. That's such an inspiration."

Black Comix Day is a free event, but Balboa Park recently initiated a controversial and sometimes confusing paid parking policy that angers Cheatom.

"We think the parking should be free for all," Cheatom said, and urged people to go to SaveBalboaPark.org to make their opinion known.

Jones hopes that neither parking challenges nor the weather will be a deterrent.

"Come get your comic book, come get your art, experience Black culture," Jones said. "And that's another thing I want to make sure that people understand, that, yes, it's called Black Comix Day, but this show's open to everyone."

Keithan Jones This year's Empowered Panel at Black Comix Day will focus on AfroFuturism.

Attendees can also enjoy daily panels as well as food made from Cheatom’s organic garden. So spread the love this Valentine’s Day weekend by celebrating Black creators.