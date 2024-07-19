Del Mar racing season begins tomorrow with event-filled Opening Day

Del Mar's 85th summer meet begins Saturday with a sold out Opening Day, marking the first time since the 1950s that the racing season will begin on a weekend rather than a weekday.

Del Mar officials say the shift to a weekend start was spurred in part by the July 7 conclusion of the San Diego County Fair, but races are expected to fall into the typical Thursday through Sunday pattern following this weekend's opening festivities and until the racing season's conclusion on Sept. 8.

Opening Day events will include many of the traditional affairs, such as the hat contest in the Plaza de Mexico and the Caesars Sportsbook Oceanside Stakes.

The hat contest will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with hats judged in four categories — best racing theme, most glamorous, best fascinator and best flowers. Fans can win a share of more than $4,000 in prizes. Winners will be announced after the sixth race.

The $100,000 Oceanside Stakes has drawn a field of 11 3-year-olds for the mile race on the turf course.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and the first post is at 2 p.m.

Del Mar is also bringing back a number of fan favorite events to the track this year with highlights including:

