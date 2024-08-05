San Diego nonprofits launch ID program for homeless

A document acquisition and storage service is now available for homeless people in San Diego, a nonprofit agency announced Monday.

Local nonprofits Think Dignity and the Regional Task Force on Homelessness officially launched the ID Bank last week at the Third Avenue Charitable Organization in downtown San Diego.

At the recent event, the ID Bank helped 16 people dealing with homelessness by acquiring and storing identification cards and related vital documents, according to a news release.

Organizers said they will open outreach locations in communities across the county — including downtown San Diego, Kearny Mesa and National City — over the next few weeks.

Mitchelle Woodson, Think Dignity executive director, said that nonprofits

"recognized that not having these documents is one of the greatest barriers preventing people experiencing homelessness from receiving much needed services that can help them to transition off of the streets."

"In response to this issue, we are thrilled to launch the ID Bank, a program that provides a pathway to storing and retrieving these vital documents that, in turn, allows access to the very resources that can get people into a home, access to treatment, and connected to necessary services," Woodson said. "Our ultimate goal is to offer a meaningful opportunity for people to positively transform their lives."

Tamera Kohler, CEO of the RTFH, said the group

was eager to partner with Think Dignity.

"This needed service will make a difference," she added. "I'm really pleased it's now available."

Kohler said that while many take their IDs for granted, and access and store them with minimal effort, but "unfortunately, that is rarely the case for our homeless friends and neighbors.

"Too often, their IDs are lost, stolen, or disposed of during cleanups," Kohler said. "Did you know you need one form of ID to get another form of ID? Without an ID, it's extremely difficult, if not impossible, to apply for a job, rent an apartment or get vaccinated."

RTFH and Iain DeJong, an international homeless solutions consultant, teamed with Think Dignity to develop the free countywide document acquisition and storage program, officials said.

Think Dignity is a local homeless advocacy agency which operates San Diego's first free storage center, along with social and legal services.

Richard, one ID Bank client, said it has been hard to get the documents he needs for a daily routine, such a birth certificate.

Now, "this service will help get them quickly," Richard said. "It takes the burden of recovering those things by myself off me. Now, I can move forward in my life."