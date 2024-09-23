San Diego native awarded Carnegie Medal for stopping Colorado nightclub gunman

A San Diego native who helped disarm the gunman who perpetrated a deadly mass shooting inside a Colorado nightclub will be awarded the Carnegie Medal, which recognizes civilians who perform acts of heroism, it was announced Monday.

Richard M. Fierro, a Mira Mesa High School and San Diego State University graduate, helped subdue the shooter who committed the Nov. 19, 2022, rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

The shooting claimed the lives of five people, including the boyfriend of Fierro's daughter, 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance. An additional 19 people were injured in the shooting.

Gunfire rang out just before midnight when the body-armor clad shooter began firing on club patrons with an assault rifle.

After diving to the floor when the initial shots were fired, Fierro, 45, ran at the gunman, who pointed a pistol at Fierro and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire, according to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

Fierro grabbed the gun and took the shooter to the floor. He then struck the gunman with the pistol and held him there until police arrived.

Fierro, who is also a 15-year U.S. Army veteran, is among 18 people to be recently awarded the Carnegie Medal.

The gunman, who also had San Diego ties as the grandson of former Assemblyman and Santee mayor Randy Voepel, was sentenced to life in prison in parallel state and federal prosecutions.