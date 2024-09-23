Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Living

San Diego Registrar of Voters looking for bilingual poll workers

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:28 PM PDT
Election worker Lizana Guzman gives a voter his ballot at the San Diego Convention Center polling location, Nov. 2, 2020.
Zoë Meyers
/
inewsource
Election worker Lizana Guzman gives a voter his ballot at the San Diego Convention Center polling location, Nov. 2, 2020.

Poll worker turnout has been positive, but the San Diego Registrar of Voters is still looking for more.

"We are looking to recruit roughly 2,500 poll workers, and of course we would like to have a good presence of bilingual poll workers at all of the voting locations," said Shawn Brom, assistant at the San Diego Registrar of Voters.

He says there’s a big need for bilingual poll workers.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
"I Voted" stickers from the 2013 Special Mayoral Election are shown.
Politics
Election 2024: What questions do you have about participating in the upcoming general election?
Marielena Castellanos

"The county is seeking poll workers, bilingual poll workers specifically, in ten languages of interest," he said. "Specifically, right now is the Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Laotian."

Brom says having bilingual poll workers can ensure a better experience for many voters.

"When the voter goes to a vote center and they're able to see somebody from their community that they recognize, they feel comfortable. They're able to ask questions and understand the voting process in their preferred language," Brom said.

The county provides language assistance to voters in the following languages: Arabic, Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Persian, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

It’s a 2 day training process for poll workers, bilingual or not, and no experience is needed.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A San Diego State University student waited in line for over an hour to register and cast her first ballot at the on-campus polling place at SDSU, Nov. 8, 2022.
Politics
RELATED: A generation after Motor Voter, advocates still searching for better ways to boost voter rolls
Elaine Alfaro

Polling centers begin to open on Oct. 26, and will be located around the county.

Poll workers receive a stipend of $145 dollars for each day worked and $240 dollars on Election Day for extended hours.

Bilingual poll workers receive an additional stipend.

"If you're a bilingual speaker, you'll receive an additional $5 stipend for each of those days and $10 on Election Day, " Brom said. "So it's about helping the community, being civically engaged and also receiving a stipend."

Anyone interested in being a poll worker has until the end of October to sign up at SDvote.com.

Tags

Living Voter Hub
Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
See stories by Tania Thorne
What is something impacting your community that you want to see covered?

More News