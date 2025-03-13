How are you working to build community?

Only a slight majority of Americans feel close to people in their local community, according to a Pew Research Center 2023 poll. And the same survey found that compared to 23 other countries, Americans are less likely to share a bond with their fellow citizens.

But there are signs that people across the country and here in San Diego are working to build community. Participation in youth sports or other organizations is on the rise in parts of the city. Almost half of San Diegans reported volunteering for a local nonprofit in 2023, according to a University of San Diego study.

Building community can mean joining an official volunteering effort or organization. But it can also be something smaller--meeting a neighbor, helping a friend, organizing an evening event.

KPBS is working on a story about community and wants to hear from you.

How close do you feel to people who live near you? Do you participate in neighborhood, school and civic events? Do you want to bond more with others in your community or less?