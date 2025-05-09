Nonprofit and city leaders to release reports on San Diego's affordability

Nonprofit leaders and San Diego city councilmen will reveal Friday what policies are working, what's not and what's needed to help San Diegans afford life here.

Two reports: one on affordable housing by the San Diego Housing Federation in coordination with the California Housing Partnership, and one on child care from Children First Collective, will be released at an 8 a.m. news conference intended to provide guidance to city leaders on how to make San Diego more affordable.

PATH San Diego, Jewish Family Service of San Diego and City Heights CDC will join San Diego Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee and Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera to speak on four major categories: housing, child care, homelessness and food insecurity.

"We're showing up for our communities that need it most. Housing, food and child care are basic needs, with growing gaps," a statement from the nonprofits read. "Solutions and budgetary attention are urgently needed to care for and invest in San Diegans toward self-sufficiency and stability. It's an opportunity for local leaders to continue caring for San Diego."

The group will seek to answer:

— How much has the average monthly rent increased since last year?;

— How much does a family of four need to make to afford child care?;

— Which communities are most at risk of falling into homelessness?; and

— How long do San Diegans usually need food assistance?