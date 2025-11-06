San Diego History Center to mark opening of Center For Women's History

The San Diego History Center in Balboa Park will today celebrate the public opening of its Center for Women's History, described as "a new hub for research, exhibitions, preservation and education dedicated to the stories and impact of women in the San Diego region."

The event also marks the merger of the Women's Museum of California into the SDHC.

"San Diego's future is stronger when we understand the full sweep of its past," said Debra L. Cushman-Parrish, chair elect of the SDHC board of trustees. "By establishing the Center for Women's History, we're committing to the continued preservation, research, exhibitions, and education that keep women's contributions visible, accessible, and central to our region's story."

An evening event to mark the occasion will honor the past San Diego Women's Hall of Fame inductees — "trailblazers whose leadership and vision have shaped the region," a statement from the history center reads — while outlining SDHC's mission to expand access to archival collections, amplify women's narratives and foster community collaboration.

"The center builds on the rich legacy of the Women's Museum of California," said Sandra Maas, SDHC board trustee and past president of the women's museum. "We're expanding partnerships, advancing collection, and creating exhibitions, programs and events that invite students, families, lifelong learners and tourists to engage with local women's history."