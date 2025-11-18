County supervisors to weigh homeless funding audit

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a proposed regional audit of funding for homeless programs.

According to a Wednesday news release from Jim Desmond's office, the measure "will direct county staff to work with cities, nonprofits and regional partners to identify exactly how much money has been received, how it's been spent, by whom, and where dollars remain unaccounted for."

If the board greenlights Desmond's proposal, Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton will work with staff on the practicality of an audit and report back to the board within 90 days, according to item 22 on Tuesday's agenda.

Desmond's proposal states that in the last 10 years, "homelessness across California has grown into a humanitarian, public health and fiscal crisis."

Despite governmental agencies spending billions of taxpayer dollars more people are living on the streets, with more strain placed on shelters, according to the proposal.

Desmond cited a state auditor report which revealed that between 2018 and 2023, "over $24 billion in state homelessness funding was spent with little to no consistent tracking or oversight."

Desmond's office added that figure represents "a bureaucracy that continues to grow while the public loses faith — and people continue to suffer on our streets."

Desmond said the county has made progress in reducing homelessness 11% in its unincorporated area, along with launching a public dashboard in early 2026 to show residents where funds are spent.

However, "we need a regional approach that brings transparency and accountability to every dollar spent," he added.

"Homelessness doesn't stop at city borders."

Desmond added that taxpayers "deserve to know that their money is making a real difference, and those experiencing homelessness deserve a system that works."