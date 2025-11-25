San Diego County Sheriff's Office gets large state grant to combat impaired driving

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office has been awarded a $400,000 grant as part of a statewide initiative to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on the road, it was announced Tuesday.

"I want to thank the California Office of Traffic Safety for their support on the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's efforts to combat impaired driving in San Diego County," Sheriff Kelly Martinez said in a statement.

The grant will be used to fund the following initiatives:

DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on distressing impaired drivers;

high-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting in violation of California's hands-free cell phone law;

enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk;

enforcement operations focused on speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running;

community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired, speeding and bicycle safety;

collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies and;

officer training.

"Through focused traffic enforcement and education, we're working towards a future where everyone will be safe on California roads," OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said. "By encouraging people to prioritize safety in their daily choices, we are creating a strong road safety culture together."

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.