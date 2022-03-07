San Diego Unified chooses Dr. Lamont Jackson as new district superintendent

Dr. Lamont Jackson will become the San Diego Unified School District's permanent superintendent after serving for nearly a year on an interim basis, the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education announced Monday.

Jackson was confirmed Monday to permanently fill the role he was appointed to last May, when ex-Superintendent Cindy Marten was nominated to serve as U.S. Deputy Education Secretary in the Biden administration.

Jackson, a San Diego native who attended SDUSD schools, has worked within the district in various roles over the course of 30 years, including Area 2 superintendent, chief human resources officer and principal of Montgomery, Challenger and Wangenheim Middle Schools.

"It is truly an honor to serve as the next superintendent for the San Diego Unified School District," Jackson said.

Regarding his upbringing in San Diego and SDUSD schools, Jackson said, "It is not taken lightly that I would not be here (if not) for the amazing educators and this incredible community."

The superintendent position was narrowed down to Jackson and Susan Enfield, who serves as superintendent of Highline Public Schools near Seattle, Washington.

SDUSD Board Trustee Richard Barrera said, "This is the time when we need a community builder at the helm. And I have never seen a person who builds community as skillfully or powerfully as Dr. Lamont Jackson."

